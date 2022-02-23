Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASC unit executes successful download of APS Afloat in Indo-Pacific [Image 2 of 17]

    ASC unit executes successful download of APS Afloat in Indo-Pacific

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Soldiers from 836th Transportation Battalion watch as the ramp of U.S. Naval Ship Red Cloud is lowered at the port in Subic Bay, Philippines. The Red Cloud is home to the Army Prepositioned Stock-3, also known as APS Afloat. In support of Salaknib 22, 836th Transportation Battalion will assist Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston with the download of APS Afloat equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 03:04
    Photo ID: 7066770
    VIRIN: 220223-A-DO523-534
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC unit executes successful download of APS Afloat in Indo-Pacific [Image 17 of 17], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

