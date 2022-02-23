ASC unit executes successful download of APS Afloat in Indo-Pacific

Soldiers from 836th Transportation Battalion watch as the ramp of U.S. Naval Ship Red Cloud is lowered at the port in Subic Bay, Philippines. The Red Cloud is home to the Army Prepositioned Stock-3, also known as APS Afloat. In support of Salaknib 22, 836th Transportation Battalion will assist Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston with the download of APS Afloat equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

Date Taken: 02.23.2022
Location: SUBIC BAY, PH