Partnerships across the logistic and sustainment enterprise work in coordination to execute the download of the Army Preposition Stock 3, APS-3, vessel for the first time in the Indo-Pacific Theater in U.S. Army history. 8th Theater Sustainment Command, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston and 836th Transportation Battalion spent months planning in order for the APS-3 operation to be successful. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 03:04
|Photo ID:
|7066790
|VIRIN:
|220223-A-DO523-755
|Resolution:
|5661x3774
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|SUBIC BAY, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army executes successful download of APS Afloat in Indo-Pacific [Image 17 of 17], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
