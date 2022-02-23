U.S. Army executes successful download of APS Afloat in Indo-Pacific

Partnerships across the logistic and sustainment enterprise work in coordination to execute the download of the Army Preposition Stock 3, APS-3, vessel for the first time in the Indo-Pacific Theater in U.S. Army history. 8th Theater Sustainment Command, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston and 836th Transportation Battalion spent months planning in order for the APS-3 operation to be successful. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

Date Taken: 02.23.2022
Location: SUBIC BAY, PH