ASC unit executes successful download of APS Afloat in Indo-Pacific

A vehicle aboard the U.S. Naval Ship Red Cloud is driven off the vessel to be utilized by Soldiers during Salaknib 22. The employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks afloat supporting Salaknib builds the Army’s strategic readiness capabilities and demonstrates its ability to rapidly project power in the Indo-Pacific Theater during competition as well as during crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

