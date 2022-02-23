ASC unit executes successful download of APS Afloat in Indo-Pacific

402nd Army Field Support Brigade's James Pierce shows 8th Theater Sustainment Command's commanding general, Maj. Gen. David Wilson, where equipment will be staged once downloaded off the Army Prepositioned Stock-3 vessel. Army Sustainment Command is executing a vessel download of APS-3 in order to employ and maintain the APS equipment set forward in the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)
02.23.2022
|02.25.2022 03:04
|7066782
|220223-A-DO523-196
|6240x4160
|2.14 MB
|Location:
SUBIC BAY, PH
|3
|0
