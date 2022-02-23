402nd Army Field Support Brigade's Col. Erik Johnson and Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Lepley walk on the Army Prepositioned Stock Afloat vessel with Soldiers from the 836th Transportation Battalion. The 402nd AFSB is overseeing the execution of the download, inventory and issue of APS Afloat, by Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston, is support of Salaknib 22. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 03:05 Photo ID: 7066803 VIRIN: 220223-A-DO523-109 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 3.21 MB Location: SUBIC BAY, PH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade oversees successful download of APS Afloat in Indo-Pacific [Image 17 of 17], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.