    402nd Army Field Support Brigade oversees successful download of APS Afloat in Indo-Pacific [Image 17 of 17]

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade oversees successful download of APS Afloat in Indo-Pacific

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade's Col. Erik Johnson and Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Lepley walk on the Army Prepositioned Stock Afloat vessel with Soldiers from the 836th Transportation Battalion. The 402nd AFSB is overseeing the execution of the download, inventory and issue of APS Afloat, by Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston, is support of Salaknib 22. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 03:05
    Photo ID: 7066803
    VIRIN: 220223-A-DO523-109
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Theater Sustainment
    APS3
    #ExerciseSK
    APS Afloat

