Lt. Col. Anthony Shiepko and Don Strunk from Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston discuss the download of equipment from U.S. Naval Ship Red Cloud. The Red Cloud is home to more than 11,000 pieces of combat and combat support equipment materiel to enhance logistical support globally and sustain Soldiers as resources shift throughout the operational theater. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 03:04 Photo ID: 7066769 VIRIN: 220223-A-DO523-312 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.52 MB Location: SUBIC BAY, PH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASC unit executes successful download of APS Afloat in Indo-Pacific [Image 17 of 17], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.