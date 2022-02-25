ASC unit executes successful download of APS Afloat in Indo-Pacific

Photo By Katie Nelson | 402nd Army Field Support Brigade's Cpt. Justin Zaleski shows 402nd commander Col. Erik...... read more read more Photo By Katie Nelson | 402nd Army Field Support Brigade's Cpt. Justin Zaleski shows 402nd commander Col. Erik Johnson an 402nd command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Lepley the download of Army Prepositioned Stock Afloat in Subic Bay, Philippines. APS3 enables rapid power projection, enhances logistical support globally and sustains Soldiers as resources are shifted throughout the operational theater. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade) see less | View Image Page

Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston successfully executed the download of the Army Preposition Stock 3, APS-3, vessel for the first time in the Indo-Pacific Theater. APS-3, also known as APS Afloat, enables rapid power projection, enhances logistical support globally and sustains Soldiers as resources are shifted throughout the operational theater.



“APS-3 is the Army’s only prepositioned equipment set afloat which provides the warfighter flexibility and agility,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Manganaro, the commander of AFSBn-Charleston. “Our battalion is responsible for the readiness and accountability of the Army Prepositioned Stocks Afloat.”



The equipment aboard the APS-3 vessels is maintained and reset at the AFSBn-Charleston facilities located at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Following their maintenance cycle, the equipment is loaded on Military Sealift Command vessels to ensure readiness for rapid employment in support of combatant commanders’ requirements during competition, crisis, or conflict.



“Every 120 days, our team resets an entire brigade’s equipment set,” said Don Strunk, the battalion’s logistics management specialist who coordinates the vessel movements, downloads and uploads. “After the equipment is downloaded, it will be moved to our equipment configuration handoff area, also known as an ECHA, for inspection, any necessary maintenance and ultimate issue to units on the ground for use throughout Salaknib 22.”



AFSBn-Charleston will utilize U.S. Army Materiel Command’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, LOGCAP, to supplement the workforce needed to prepare the equipment for issue to the Soldiers participating in the exercise.



“The employment of APS Afloat during Salaknib exercises the Army’s strategic readiness capabilities and demonstrates its ability to rapidly project power in the Indo-Pacific theater during competition as well as during crisis and conflict,” said Col. Erik Johnson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade commander tasked with overseeing the operation. The 402nd AFSB and AFSBn-Charleston fall under the U.S. Army Sustainment Command.



“Maintaining and repairing equipment forward in theater increases flexibility and ensures APS Afloat is ready and postured to respond quickly in support of combatant commanders’ requirements.”