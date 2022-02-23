836th Transportation Battalion coordinates download of APS Afloat vessel

836th Transportation Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Joseph R. Batiste, watches as equipment is downloaded of the Army Prepositioned Stock-3 vessel. 836th Transportation Battalion coordinated download of APS Afloat vessel with Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)
|02.23.2022
|Location:
|SUBIC BAY, PH
