836th Transportation Battalion coordinates download of APS Afloat vessel

836th Transportation Battalion's Cpt. Tiffany McMillan-Pollard, right, and Sgt. 1st Class Josefa Antuenz, left, discuss how equipment will flow off the U.S. Naval Ship Red Cloud. The Red Cloud is home to Army Prepositioned Stock-3, also known as APS Afloat. APS Afloat is the Army’s only equipment set afloat which provides the warfighter flexibility and agility. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

