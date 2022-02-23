Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    836th Transportation Battalion coordinates download of APS Afloat vessel [Image 4 of 17]

    836th Transportation Battalion coordinates download of APS Afloat vessel

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    836th Transportation Battalion's Cpt. Tiffany McMillan-Pollard, right, and Sgt. 1st Class Josefa Antuenz, left, discuss how equipment will flow off the U.S. Naval Ship Red Cloud. The Red Cloud is home to Army Prepositioned Stock-3, also known as APS Afloat. APS Afloat is the Army’s only equipment set afloat which provides the warfighter flexibility and agility. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 03:04
    Photo ID: 7066774
    VIRIN: 220223-A-DO523-085
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 836th Transportation Battalion coordinates download of APS Afloat vessel [Image 17 of 17], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

