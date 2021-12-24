U.S. Army National Guard Cpl. Jordan Beu, assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, being promoted sergeant by Capt. Nathan Davis, assigned to B Btry, TF Iron Valor, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on December 24, 2021. Beu’s promotion is a testament to her dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 05:38
|Photo ID:
|7007059
|VIRIN:
|211224-Z-CZ403-1038
|Resolution:
|6318x4480
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Promotions [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT