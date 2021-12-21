Promotions

Left to right: Pfc. Jalan Wilson, 1st Lt. Alex Malone, Spc. Tylina Everett, Sgt. 1st Class Alicia Downard, and Sgt. Noah Steinbach, all assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, stand together after Everett’s promotion on December 21, 2021. Everett’s promotion is a testament to her dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo illustration by Sgt. Kyle Burks) Photoshop was used to remove the bumper number from the HIMARS.

Date Taken: 12.21.2021
Location: KW