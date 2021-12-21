Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotions [Image 10 of 16]

    Promotions

    KUWAIT

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    Left to right: Pfc. Jalan Wilson, 1st Lt. Alex Malone, Spc. Tylina Everett, Sgt. 1st Class Alicia Downard, and Sgt. Noah Steinbach, all assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, stand together after Everett’s promotion on December 21, 2021. Everett’s promotion is a testament to her dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo illustration by Sgt. Kyle Burks) Photoshop was used to remove the bumper number from the HIMARS.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 05:38
    Photo ID: 7007055
    VIRIN: 211221-Z-CZ403-1060
    Resolution: 5369x4394
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Promotions [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS
    Field Artillery
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Chattanooga
    118th MPAD
    1-181 FAR

