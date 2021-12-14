U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jason Stephenson, assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, being promoted to sergeant first class at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on December 14, 2021. Stephenson’s promotion is a testament to his dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 05:38 Photo ID: 7007050 VIRIN: 211214-Z-CZ403-1045 Resolution: 6421x4347 Size: 1.24 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promotions [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.