Promotions

U.S. Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Wit Phelps, assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, gives congratulatory applause to Sgt. 1st Class Jason Stephenson, assigned to B Btry, TF Iron Valor, after being promoted at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on December 14, 2021. Stephenson’s promotion is a testament to his dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

