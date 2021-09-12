Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KUWAIT

    12.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tabitha, assigned to Forward Support Company, Task Force Iron Valor, stands with her husband 1st Sgt. Edward Boudreau, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, TF Iron Valor, after his promotion ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on December 9, 2021. Boudreau’s promotions are testaments to his dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo illustration by Sgt. Kyle Burks) Photoshop was used to remove the bump number from the HIMARS.

    HIMARS
    Field Artillery
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Chattanooga
    118th MPAD
    1-181 FAR

