U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tabitha, assigned to Forward Support Company, Task Force Iron Valor, stands with her husband 1st Sgt. Edward Boudreau, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, TF Iron Valor, after his promotion ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on December 9, 2021. Boudreau’s promotions are testaments to his dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo illustration by Sgt. Kyle Burks) Photoshop was used to remove the bump number from the HIMARS.

