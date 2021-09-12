U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tabitha, assigned to Forward Support Company, Task Force Iron Valor, stands with her husband 1st Sgt. Edward Boudreau, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, TF Iron Valor, after his promotion ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on December 9, 2021. Boudreau’s promotions are testaments to his dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo illustration by Sgt. Kyle Burks) Photoshop was used to remove the bump number from the HIMARS.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 05:37
|Photo ID:
|7007048
|VIRIN:
|211209-Z-CZ403-1382
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Promotions [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT