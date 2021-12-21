Promotions

U.S. Army National Guard Capt. Joshua Cobb, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, switches out ranks on Tylina Everett’s, assigned to HHB, TF Iron Valor, patrol cap at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on December 21, 2021. Everett’s promotion is a testament to her dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

