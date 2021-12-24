Promotions

U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Daniel Whiteside, assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, places newly promoted Sgt. Jordan Beu’s, assigned to B Btry, TF Iron Valor, patrol cap on his head at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on December 24, 2021. Beu’s promotion is a testament to her dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

