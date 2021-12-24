Promotions

U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Austin Norton and Spc. John Vogel, both assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, stand at attention in front of Capt. Nathan Davis, assigned to B Btry, TF Iron Valor, after Norton’s promotion at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on December 24, 2021. Norton’s promotion is a testament to her dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
