Promotions

U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Edward Boudreau, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, during his promotion ceremony salutes Capt. Joshua Cobb, assigned to HHB, TF Iron Valor, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on December 9, 2021. Boudreau’s promotion is a testament to his dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

