Promotions

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers, assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, stand in a formation for a promotion ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on December 24, 2021. Task Force Iron Valor has promoted over 110 Soldiers throughout their deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

