Promotions

U.S. Army National Guard Cpl. Tyler Hayes, assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, shakes hands with newly promoted Sgt. Jordan Beu, assigned to B Btry, TF Iron Valor, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on December 24, 2021. Beu’s promotion is a testament to her dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo illustration by Sgt. Kyle Burks) Photoshop was used to remove the bumper number from the HIMARS.

