Pictured center: U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Darrel Dawson and Sgt. 1st Class Jason Stephenson, both assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, stand with their command team Capt. Nathan Davis and 1st Sgt. Wit Phelps, both assigned to B Btry, TF Iron Valor, after their promotions at Camp Arifjan on December 14, 2021. Dawson and Stephenson’s promotions are testaments to their dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo illustration by Sgt. Kyle Burks) Photoshop was used to remove the bump number from the HIMARS.

