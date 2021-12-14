U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Darrel Dawson, assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, is being promoted to the rank of staff sergeant at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on December 14, 2021. Dawson’s promotion is a testament to his dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 05:37 Photo ID: 7007049 VIRIN: 211214-Z-CZ403-1011 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.73 MB Location: KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promotions [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.