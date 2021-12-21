Promotions

U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Nick Higgins, assigned to Forward Support Company, Task Force Iron Valor, pins the rank of specialist to Tylina Everett, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, TF Iron Valor, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on December 21, 2021. Everett’s promotion is a testament to her dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

