U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Nick Higgins, assigned to Forward Support Company, Task Force Iron Valor, pins the rank of specialist to Tylina Everett, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, TF Iron Valor, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on December 21, 2021. Everett’s promotion is a testament to her dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 05:38
|Photo ID:
|7007053
|VIRIN:
|211221-Z-CZ403-1032
|Resolution:
|5682x4480
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Promotions [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
