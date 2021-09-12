Promotions

U.S. Army National Guard Master Sgt. Christopher Cowgill, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, 1st Sgt. Gregory Rinkes, assigned to Forward Support Company, TF Iron Valor, 1st Sgt. Wit Phelps, assigned to Bravo Battery, TF Iron Valor, and 1st Sgt. Edward Boudreau, assigned to HHHB, TF Iron Valor, stand together after Boudreau’s promotion at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on December 9, 2021. Boudreau’s promotion is a testament to his dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

