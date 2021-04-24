Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony

Petty Officer 1st Class Nicholas F. Sedberry stands next to the bell from Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC 724) during the decommissioning ceremony in Kodiak, Alaska, on April 24, 2021. During the cutter's last year of service the cutter completed 159 days away from homeport, patrolling over 23,000 nautical miles in the Bering Sea, Gulf of Alaska, and the Pacific Ocean to enforce laws, treaties, and regulations critical to detecting and deterring Illegal, Unregulated, and Unreported (IUU) fishing. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow

