Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl L. Schultz, Vice Adm. Linda Fagan, and Capt. Riley Gatewood, the last commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC724), pose for a photo during the Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony, Kodiak, Alaska, Apr. 24, 2021. In early 2005, at the beginning of a six-month, 37,000 mile global circumnavigation that included support to the Iraq War and Operation Enduring Freedom, the cutter diverted to render assistance to countries affected by the devastating Dec. 26, 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow.

