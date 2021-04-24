Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl L. Schultz, delivers a speech during the decommissioning ceremony of the last 378-foot high endurance cutter, Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC 724) in Kodiak, Alaska, on April 24, 2021. In early 2005, at the beginning of a six-month, 37,000 mile global circumnavigation that included support to the Iraq War and Operation Enduring Freedom, the cutter diverted to render assistance to countries affected by the devastating Dec. 26, 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow

