Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony [Image 12 of 18]

    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Member from Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC 724) present a pennant during the cutters decommissioning ceremony in Kodiak, Alaska, April 24, 2021. During the cutter's last year of service, the cutter completed 159 days away from homeport patrolling over 23,000 nautical miles in the Bering Sea, Gulf of Alaska, and the Pacific Ocean to enforce laws, treaties, and regulations critical to detecting and deterring Illegal, Unregulated, and Unreported
    (IUU) fishing. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Janessa Warschkow

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 19:42
    Photo ID: 6614659
    VIRIN: 210424-G-GY353-1012
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 934.58 KB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cutter
    alaska
    coast guard
    decommission
    douglas munro

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT