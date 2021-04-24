Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony

Members from Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC 724) stand in formation in the Coast Guard Base Kodiak, Alaska helicopter hangar during the decommissioning ceremony of the cutter Douglas Munro April 24, 2021. During the cutter's last year of service, the cutter completed 159 days away from homeport patrolling over 23,000 nautical miles in the Bering Sea, Gulf of Alaska, and the Pacific Ocean to enforce laws, treaties, and regulations critical to detecting and deterring Illegal, Unregulated, and Unreported

(IUU) fishing. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Janessa Warschkow

Date Taken: 04.24.2021
Location: KODIAK, AK, US