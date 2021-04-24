Members from Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC 724) stand in formation in the Coast Guard Base Kodiak, Alaska helicopter hangar during the decommissioning ceremony of the cutter Douglas Munro April 24, 2021. During the cutter's last year of service, the cutter completed 159 days away from homeport patrolling over 23,000 nautical miles in the Bering Sea, Gulf of Alaska, and the Pacific Ocean to enforce laws, treaties, and regulations critical to detecting and deterring Illegal, Unregulated, and Unreported
(IUU) fishing. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Janessa Warschkow
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 19:42
|Photo ID:
|6614654
|VIRIN:
|210424-G-GY353-1007
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT