Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony

Capt. Riley Gatewood render a salute to Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl L. Schultz during the Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC724) decommissioning in Kodiak, Alaska, April 24, 2021. In 1998, the cutter interdicted over 11.5 tons of cocaine on a Mexican flagged vessel, the Xolesuientle, to this day one of the largest single drug seizures in Coast Guard history. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow.

