Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony

Petty Officer 1st Class Nicholas F. Sedberry rang the bell from Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC 724) during the decommissioning ceremony in Kodiak, Alaska, on April 24, 2021. In early 2005, at the beginning of a six-month, 37,000 mile global circumnavigation that included support to the Iraq War and Operation Enduring Freedom, the cutter diverted to render assistance to countries affected by the devastating Dec. 26, 2004, Indian Ocean tsunami. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow

