Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl L. Schultz, Vice Adm. Linda Fagan, and Capt. Riley Gatewood, the last commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC724), render honors at the Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony in Kodiak, Alaska, April 24, 2021. In 1998, the cutter interdicted over 11.5 tons of cocaine on a Mexican flagged vessel, the Xolesuientle, which is, to this day, one of the largest single drug seizures in Coast Guard history. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow.

