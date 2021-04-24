Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony

Members from Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC 724) stand in formation in the Coast Guard Base Kodiak, Alaska helicopter hangar during the decommissioning ceremony of the cutter Douglas Munro April 24, 2021. The Kodiak-based cutter is the last of the 378-foot high endurance class cutters, that served the Coast Guard by conducting national and international missions for 49-years. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Janessa Warschkow

