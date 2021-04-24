Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony

    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Jim Slappey (left) and his son Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Slappey (right) pose for a photo prior to the Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC 724) decommissioning ceremony in Kodiak, Alaska, on April 24, 2021. Jim was a part of the original commissioning crew for the cutter and Benjamin is a part of the decommissioning crew of the Douglas Murno.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 19:39
    Photo ID: 6614663
    VIRIN: 210424-G-GY353-1017
    Resolution: 4607x3071
    Size: 760.46 KB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cutter
    alaska
    coast guard
    decommission
    douglas munro

