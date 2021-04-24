Jim Slappey (left) and his son Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Slappey (right) pose for a photo prior to the Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC 724) decommissioning ceremony in Kodiak, Alaska, on April 24, 2021. Jim was a part of the original commissioning crew for the cutter and Benjamin is a part of the decommissioning crew of the Douglas Murno.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 19:39
|Photo ID:
|6614663
|VIRIN:
|210424-G-GY353-1017
|Resolution:
|4607x3071
|Size:
|760.46 KB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
