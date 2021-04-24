Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony

Jim Slappey (left) and his son Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Slappey (right) pose for a photo prior to the Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC 724) decommissioning ceremony in Kodiak, Alaska, on April 24, 2021. Jim was a part of the original commissioning crew for the cutter and Benjamin is a part of the decommissioning crew of the Douglas Murno.

