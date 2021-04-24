Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony [Image 1 of 18]

    Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Prior to the Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC 724) decommission ceremony the crew of the Douglas Munro poses for a group photo with Signalman 1st Class Douglas Munro’s nephew, former Cmdr. Douglas Sheehan in Kodiak, Alaska, on April 24, 2021. Douglas Munro is the last of the 378-foot high endurance class cutters, that served the Coast Guard by conducting national and international missions for 49-years. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 19:43
    Photo ID: 6614648
    VIRIN: 210424-G-GY353-1001
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 12.16 MB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

