Member from Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC 724) presents a pennant during the cutters decommissioning ceremony in Kodiak, Alaska, April 24, 2021. The Kodiak-based cutter is the last of the 378-foot high endurance class cutters, that served the Coast Guard by conducting national and international missions for 49-years. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Janessa Warschkow
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 19:42
|Photo ID:
|6614660
|VIRIN:
|210424-G-GY353-1013
|Resolution:
|4016x6016
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow, identified by DVIDS
