Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony

Member from Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC 724) presents a pennant during the cutters decommissioning ceremony in Kodiak, Alaska, April 24, 2021. The Kodiak-based cutter is the last of the 378-foot high endurance class cutters, that served the Coast Guard by conducting national and international missions for 49-years. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Janessa Warschkow

