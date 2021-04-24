Petty Officer 3rd Class Elizabeth Covington sings the national anthem for the Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC724) decommission ceremony in Kodiak, Alaska, on April 24, 2021. The Kodiak-based cutter is the last of the 378-foot high endurance class cutters, that served the Coast Guard by conducting national and international missions for 49-years. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Janessa Warschkow
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 19:44
|Photo ID:
|6614649
|VIRIN:
|210424-G-GY353-1002
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|14.02 MB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT