Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl L. Schultz, Vice Adm. Linda Fagan, and Capt. Riley Gatewood, hold a pennant during the Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC 724) decommissioning ceremony in Kodiak, Alaska, on April 24, 2021. In 1998, the cutter interdicted over 11.5 tons of cocaine on a Mexican flagged vessel, the Xolesuientle, to this day one of the largest single drug seizures in Coast Guard history. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 19:42
|Photo ID:
|6614651
|VIRIN:
|210424-G-GY353-1014
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|12.34 MB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
