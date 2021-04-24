Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl L. Schultz, Vice Adm. Linda Fagan, and Capt. Riley Gatewood, hold a pennant during the Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro (WHEC 724) decommissioning ceremony in Kodiak, Alaska, on April 24, 2021. In 1998, the cutter interdicted over 11.5 tons of cocaine on a Mexican flagged vessel, the Xolesuientle, to this day one of the largest single drug seizures in Coast Guard history. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Date Posted: 04.24.2021 19:42 Photo ID: 6614651 VIRIN: 210424-G-GY353-1014 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 12.34 MB Location: KODIAK, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro decommissioning ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.