    AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB [Image 14 of 19]

    AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    02.02.2014

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 386th Civil Engineer Squadron prepares to enter a building during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 22, 2020. Firefighters responded to multiple real-world and simulated alarms during the exercise, refining their tactics, techniques and procedures to defend against simulated air and missile threats (U.S. Air Force photo by Major Lacie Collins)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2014
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 02:03
    Photo ID: 6404997
    VIRIN: 201022-F-OH024-1141
    Resolution: 4508x6947
    Size: 19.9 MB
    Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW 
    security
    fire fighter
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    tactics
    UXO
    response
    U.S. Air Forces Central Command
    AFCENT
    386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    readiness
    EOC
    386th AEW
    386th ECES
    386th Expeditionary Security Forces
    386th ESFS
    Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1
    AMDEX 21-1

