AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB

A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 386th Civil Engineer Squadron prepares to enter a building during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 22, 2020. Firefighters responded to multiple real-world and simulated alarms during the exercise, refining their tactics, techniques and procedures to defend against simulated air and missile threats (U.S. Air Force photo by Major Lacie Collins)
