Firefighters assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron arrive on scene at a simulated fire during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 22, 2020. Approximately 2,800 U.S. exercise participants helped reinforce the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly deploy in mass forces where and when they are needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 02:02
|Photo ID:
|6405000
|VIRIN:
|201022-F-RF516-1112
|Resolution:
|2926x2079
|Size:
|179.27 KB
|Location:
|KUWAIT CITY, KW
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
