A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron moves tabletop pieces during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 22, 2020. AMDEX is led by U.S. Air Forces Central Command to test participating forces’ transition from steady-state operations to active combined defense of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 02:06
|Photo ID:
|6404992
|VIRIN:
|201022-F-HV022-1235
|Resolution:
|3928x2615
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT CITY, KW
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT