AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Alvarez, and Tech. Sgt. Adam Smith, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron raptor flight patrolmen, move a dummy during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 22, 2020. AMDEX exercises aim to refine and apply joint tactics, techniques and procedures for defense against simulated air and missile threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

