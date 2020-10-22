U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Breanna Carden, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron station captain, speaks into a radio during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 22, 2020. Regular U.S. participation in exercises, such as AMDEX 21-1, reassures regional partners and allies of its commitment to the security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 02:02 Photo ID: 6405002 VIRIN: 201022-F-RF516-1148 Resolution: 4358x3173 Size: 928.68 KB Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.