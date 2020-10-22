AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam Smith, and Tech. Sgt. Joshua Alvarez, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron raptor flight patrolmen, wait for additional emergency responders during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 22, 2020. AMDEX 21-1 is one of many multilateral exercises in the region in which U.S. and partner nation forces work together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

