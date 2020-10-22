AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB

Firefighters assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron prepare to enter a smoke-filled building during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 22, 2020. Regular participation in exercises, including AMDEX 21-1, demonstrate the ability of joint forces to move fluidly across the theater to seize, retain, and exploit initiatives against an adversary and is key to ensuring readiness and resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

Date Taken: 10.22.2020
Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW