    AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB [Image 18 of 19]

    AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Firefighters assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron prepare to enter a smoke-filled building during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 22, 2020. Regular participation in exercises, including AMDEX 21-1, demonstrate the ability of joint forces to move fluidly across the theater to seize, retain, and exploit initiatives against an adversary and is key to ensuring readiness and resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monica Roybal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 02:02
    Photo ID: 6405001
    VIRIN: 201022-F-RF516-1095
    Resolution: 3615x2404
    Size: 449.02 KB
    Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    security
    fire fighter
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    tactics
    UXO
    response
    U.S. Air Forces Central Command
    AFCENT
    386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    readiness
    EOC
    386th AEW
    386th ECES
    386th Expeditionary Security Forces
    386th ESFS
    Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1
    AMDEX 21-1

