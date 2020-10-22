AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB

Members assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron report an unexploded ordnance during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 22, 2020. Participation in AMDEX 21-1 helps evaluate and validate the ability to project airpower from established and austere locations throughout the U.S. Central Command area of operation. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Brandon Wright)

