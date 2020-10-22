U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Standley, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, assesses an unexploded ordnance during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 22, 2020. Participation in AMDEX 21-1 allows units to command and control air power from distributed locations which increases operational depth and agility while sharpening lethality. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Brandon Wright)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 02:08
|Photo ID:
|6404987
|VIRIN:
|201022-A-ZJ425-0416
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT CITY, KW
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Brandon Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
