U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Standley, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, assesses an unexploded ordnance during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 22, 2020. Participation in AMDEX 21-1 allows units to command and control air power from distributed locations which increases operational depth and agility while sharpening lethality. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Brandon Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 02:08 Photo ID: 6404987 VIRIN: 201022-A-ZJ425-0416 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.16 MB Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Brandon Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.