AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Marshall Ritenour, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron requirements and optimization section chief, answers the phone during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 22, 2020. The exercise aimed to develop and apply tactics, techniques and procedures against simulated air and missile threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)

