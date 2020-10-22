AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB

Members of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing post attack reconnaissance team plan a safety perimeter for an unexploded ordnance during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 22, 2020. Regular U.S. participation in exercises, such as AMDEX 21-1, reassures regional partners and allies of its commitment to the security and stability of the region. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Brandon Wright)

