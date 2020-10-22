Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB [Image 5 of 19]

    AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Spc. Brandon Wright 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing post attack reconnaissance team plan a safety perimeter for an unexploded ordnance during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 22, 2020. Regular U.S. participation in exercises, such as AMDEX 21-1, reassures regional partners and allies of its commitment to the security and stability of the region. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Brandon Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 02:07
    Photo ID: 6404988
    VIRIN: 201022-A-ZJ425-0578
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW 
