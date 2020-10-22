AMDEX 21-1 concludes at ASAB

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron prepare a tabletop exercise in response to a simulated attack during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 22, 2020. U.S. participation in exercises such as AMDEX 21-1 reassures regional partners and allies of its commitment to the security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)

